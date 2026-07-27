Two military personnel died Sunday after rescuing two children from drowning at an unguarded beach on South Korea's east coast, authorities said.

The men, both in their 50s, were swept away by strong waves after rushing into the water at a beach in front of a military resort in Hwajinpo, Goseong, Gangwon Province, at about 2:10 p.m., according to local officials, firefighters and the Coast Guard.

The incident began when two brothers, ages 17 and 14, got into difficulty while swimming. Their father and two military personnel rushed into the water to help. The brothers and their father reached shore safely, but the two rescuers did not make it back to shore.

Rescue crews pulled the men from the water in cardiac arrest and took them to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

All five — the family and the two deceased — were staying at Hwajinpo Condo, a vacation facility operated by the Armed Forces Welfare Agency, but were not part of the same group.

The beach had been closed for the 2026 season after the agency suspended operations, citing financial, operational and safety considerations. Notices posted at the site warned that swimming was prohibited because no lifeguards were on duty and that visitors assumed responsibility for any accidents.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the accident.

This article was written with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.