A regional security forum has issued a statement calling for the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula for the second straight year, adding to diplomatic pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.

The chair's statement, released Saturday after the annual foreign ministers' meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila, also expressed grave concern over North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

"The Meeting called for the full implementation of all relevant UNSC Resolutions and noted international efforts to bring about the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner," the statement said, referring to the UN Security Council.

North Korea has declared itself as a nuclear power in its constitution, adopted a nuclear doctrine and shown no willingness to give up its nuclear arsenal.

Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said in June that North Korea's status as a nuclear-armed state is absolutely irreversible, calling it a "line of no retreat" and vowing not to tolerate any threats against it.

The ARF is the only regional multilateral security forum that includes both South and North Korea. However, Pyongyang skipped this year's meeting for the second consecutive year as it deepened ties with Russia.

This year's forum was attended by ASEAN member states and other countries, including South Korea, the United States, China, Japan and Russia.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.