HD Hyundai Samho said Sunday that it has won an order to supply four cranes to Washington United Terminals at the Port of Tacoma, in a deal linked to the Korea-US shipbuilding cooperation initiative known as MASGA.

WUT, the US subsidiary of HMM, operates eight quay cranes at the terminal, including four delivered by HD Hyundai Samho in 1999. The latest order is part of a modernization project to replace aging equipment and accommodate larger container ships.

Under the deal, HD Hyundai Samho will replace two aging quay cranes and add two yard cranes. The company will deliver the project on a turnkey basis, handling design, manufacturing, transportation, installation and commissioning. Delivery is scheduled for 2028.

The cranes will be built with steel supplied by Posco, bringing together Korean expertise in shipbuilding, port equipment and steel.

HD Hyundai Samho attributed the order to its engineering capabilities and long track record in the US. The company has supplied 20 cranes to major US ports since 1985.

It expects further opportunities under MASGA as the US steps up efforts to strengthen port infrastructure, supply chains and security.

“The order reflects global recognition of the technology and quality we have built through projects in Korea and overseas,” a company official said.

“We will continue contributing to MASGA by developing environmentally friendly, high-efficiency port equipment.”