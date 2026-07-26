The only person who died in Thursday's suspected arson attack in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, was described by neighbors and family as beloved by everyone, who was at the scene to warn others about surveillance cameras being disconnected in the apartment complex.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, visited the apartment's management office Thursday morning to notify the managers about the the disconnected cameras she and her husband found the previous day. A 71-year-old man is thought to have attacked the people inside the office at around 8:29 p.m., leading to an explosion and fire that killed her and injured seven others.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to treat severe burns, but passed away at 11:10 a.m. on Friday.

"My wife had tears in her eyes, and I couldn't wipe them away. That's the last time I saw her," the victim's wife told Yonhap News Agency. "She was lying in the fire and asking for help (when the explosion occurred). We got her out, but we couldn't save her."

The husband narrowly escaped injuries himself, as he was only 2 or 3 meters from the office when the explosion occurred. He grew curious when his wife, with whom he had planned to have breakfast together, did not return after she left to warn about the surveillance cameras.

The victim was described as someone everyone liked, as neighbors referred to her as "eonni" (older sister) or "dongsaeng" (younger sister) during the six years that the couple lived at the apartment. The husband said they never even had a fight during their marriage.

He said the last thing he heard his wife say was for him to make sure the water did not go into her ear as tried to douse the fire.

Police investigating the case believe that the suspect, surnamed Ryu, committed the crime due to a years-old feud with the apartment's management. Testimony suggests he may have specifically targeted a resident representative of the complex who had filed police complaints against him.

Ryu sustained severe burns himself. He is being treated at a local hospital.