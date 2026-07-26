Pulmuone said Sunday that sales from its US kimchi business rose 12.3 percent in the first half, driven by growing demand for authentic Korean fermented foods.

The company produces the kimchi at its global plant in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, for export to the US. Its proprietary Kimjangdok Cooling System controls temperature throughout production, shipping and distribution to maintain freshness and optimal fermentation.

Pulmuone’s US kimchi sales recorded a compound annual growth rate of 7.5 percent from 2023 to 2025.

Pulmuone has also stepped up marketing as US interest in kimchi grows. It showcased kimchi and tofu at Natural Products Expo West 2026 and continued its Korean Heritage Night partnership with the Montgomery Biscuits, whose players wore “Kimchi” uniforms at this year’s event.

The company plans to develop products tailored to US consumers, including kimchi hot sauces and seasonings for foods such as hot dogs, chips and desserts.

“We will continue diversifying our kimchi lineup, including sauce products, and expanding across major retailers and new distribution channels to strengthen our leadership in the US kimchi market,” said Cho Kil-soo, head of Pulmuone USA.