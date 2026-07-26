South Korea international Lee Kang-in has completed a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club announced on Friday.

Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing through its official website and social media channels. Lee has signed a five-year contract that runs through June 30, 2031.

"The club has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of South Korea international Lee Kang-in," Atletico said in a statement.

The club described Lee as a midfielder for the South Korean national team who played at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was part of PSG's UEFA Champions League-winning squads in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Lee will wear the No. 7 shirt at Atletico.

The move marks Lee's return to Spain's La Liga three years after leaving Mallorca for PSG in July 2023.

According to local media reports, Atletico Madrid will pay PSG a transfer fee of 35 million euros ($40 million), with an additional 5 million euros in performance-based bonuses.

Atletico Madrid is one of Spain's most successful clubs, having won 11 La Liga titles. During his five seasons in Spain before joining PSG, Lee made 135 official appearances, scoring 10 goals, including nine goals in 110 La Liga matches.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)