LG Household & Health Care said Sunday that its beauty brand The Face Shop will roll out five products, including items from its flagship Rice Water Bright cleansing line, at more than 1,600 Walmart stores across the US.

Inspired by the traditional Korean practice of washing the face with rice water, Rice Water Bright has sold more than 49 million units worldwide. The line combines rice-derived ingredients with LG Household & Health Care’s skincare technology.

The Walmart rollout significantly expands The Face Shop’s offline presence in North America. The brand entered the region through Amazon in 2024 before expanding into Walmart stores in Canada and US retailers including Target, CVS and Walgreens.

Marking its 20th anniversary this year, Rice Water Bright recently received a packaging redesign and is now sold in more than 30 countries.

The line’s cleansing tissues gained attention on North American social media through the “1 Wipe Challenge,” while the brand has promoted the Korean double-cleansing routine with its cleansing oil and foam cleanser.

The cleansing tissues and oil have ranked among Amazon’s top 10 cleansing products for more than two years. The tissues were also named a winner at the 2026 Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Awards.

“Twenty years of research into rice-based skincare and the popularity of Rice Water Bright have helped us enter major retail channels, including Target, CVS and Walgreens,” a company official said.

“Building on our expanded offline distribution network, we aim to strengthen The Face Shop’s position as a leading global K-beauty brand.”