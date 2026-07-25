진행자: 홍유, Tannith Kriel

Beyond hanbok, foreign tourists now craft their own K-accessories

기사요약: 한복 체험을 넘어 노리개와 댕기 등 전통 장신구를 직접 만들어보는 프로그램이 외국인 관광객들 사이에서 인기를 끌고 있다.

[1] International visitors to Korea are moving beyond wearing hanbok for photos and are now making their own traditional accessories to take home.

to move beyond A: A를 넘어서다, A에서 한 단계 더 나아가다

[2] Hands-on workshops where tourists craft "norigae," ornamental pendants hung from hanbok, and "daenggi," traditional ribbons used to tie braided hair, are gaining popularity as travelers seek participatory cultural experiences over sightseeing.

hands-on: 직접 해보는, 체험형의

participatory: 참여형의, 참여하는

[3] According to Creatrip, an inbound travel platform, reservations for traditional accessory-making experiences rose about 23 percent from January to May compared to the same period last year. Bookings for workshops in Hongdae more than doubled over the same period.

compared to the same period last year: 전년 동기 대비

[4] By nationality, Japanese travelers accounted for the largest share of bookings at 30 percent, followed by Americans at 17 percent. European countries, including Germany, Italy, France, Poland and Spain, accounted for a combined 17 percent.

account for: (전체에서 일정 비율을) 차지하다

[5] The trend coincides with the global popularity of K-content that reinterprets traditional Korean elements in modern settings, such as the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters." Traditional accessories are increasingly seen not just as souvenirs but as items reflecting personal taste and style.

reinterpret: 재해석하다

not just A but B: A일 뿐만 아니라 B이기도 하다

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10799848

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638