President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a dinner with global AI leaders at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco on Friday. From left are Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, President Lee, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Naver founder and chair Lee Hae-jin, Minister Bae Kyung-hoon of Science and ICT, Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Microsoft Azure Hardware President Lani Borkar. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a dinner with global AI leaders at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco on Friday. From left are Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, President Lee, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Naver founder and chair Lee Hae-jin, Minister Bae Kyung-hoon of Science and ICT, Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Microsoft Azure Hardware President Lani Borkar. (Yonhap)

President Lee Jae Myung dined with the leaders of some of the world’s most valuable technology companies Friday evening at a casual San Francisco restaurant popular with local residents and AI researchers.

The gathering at The Ramp restaurant brought together Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan, and Lani Borkar, president of Azure Hardware Systems and Infrastructure at Microsoft.

Also attending were Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and Naver founder and board chair Lee Hae-jin.

The summit also brought together some of South Korea’s most prominent industrial and technology leaders, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and Naver founder and chair Lee Hae-jin.

President Lee Jae Myung poses for a photo with South Korean and US business leaders attending a dinner at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung poses for a photo with South Korean and US business leaders attending a dinner at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco on Friday. (Yonhap)

The dinner was intended to foster the kind of relaxed rapport Huang cultivated with South Korean business leaders during his visit to Seoul, when they bonded over chimaek — fried chicken and beer — and Korean barbecue.

This time, the executives shared casual California fare, including fish and chips, fried calamari, crab cakes and clam chowder, accompanied by beer.

President Lee Jae Myung speaks with business leaders during a dinner at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung speaks with business leaders during a dinner at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco on Friday. (Yonhap)

The companies represented at the table have a combined market capitalization of about 17 quadrillion won ($12.3 trillion), based on their latest closing prices, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Through the informal gathering, Lee sought to deepen personal ties among the South Korean and US business leaders driving the global AI boom and strengthen their commitment to closer cooperation.

President Lee Jae Myung raises a toast with attendees during a dinner at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung raises a toast with attendees during a dinner at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco on Friday. (Yonhap)

dagyumji@heraldcorp.com