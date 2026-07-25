President Lee Jae Myung dined with the leaders of some of the world’s most valuable technology companies Friday evening at a casual San Francisco restaurant popular with local residents and AI researchers.

The gathering at The Ramp restaurant brought together Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan, and Lani Borkar, president of Azure Hardware Systems and Infrastructure at Microsoft.

Also attending were Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and Naver founder and board chair Lee Hae-jin.

The summit also brought together some of South Korea’s most prominent industrial and technology leaders, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and Naver founder and chair Lee Hae-jin.

The dinner was intended to foster the kind of relaxed rapport Huang cultivated with South Korean business leaders during his visit to Seoul, when they bonded over chimaek — fried chicken and beer — and Korean barbecue.

This time, the executives shared casual California fare, including fish and chips, fried calamari, crab cakes and clam chowder, accompanied by beer.

The companies represented at the table have a combined market capitalization of about 17 quadrillion won ($12.3 trillion), based on their latest closing prices, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Through the informal gathering, Lee sought to deepen personal ties among the South Korean and US business leaders driving the global AI boom and strengthen their commitment to closer cooperation.