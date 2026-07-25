K-pop group Riize has wrapped up its Japan fan meeting tour, drawing about 50,000 people across six shows, SM Entertainment said.

The tour ran July 10 in Fukuoka, July 15-16 in Tokyo and July 23-24 in Hyogo. All six shows sold out.

Built around a game concept, the fan meetings featured dance and mission challenges as well as talk segments. The group performed "Kill Shot," the ending theme for the Japanese animated series "Kill Blue," for the first time, along with "All of You" and "Flashlight" from its second Japanese single.

Riize also previewed "Sunburst," the house-inflected title track of its third Japanese single, due Aug. 26. The song will be released in advance on global streaming platforms on Monday.