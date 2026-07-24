Government cites Middle East tensions as reason for extending price caps

Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul said Friday he would make efforts to further eliminate blind spots in compensation for surviving family members of war veterans and descendants of independence activists.

Kwon made the remarks as he marked his first year in office. His ministry launched a subsidy program for surviving spouses of deceased war veterans in March as part of its efforts to expand compensation for low-income veterans, patriots and their family members.

The benefits are available to about 17,000 people aged 80 or older whose household income is at or below 50 percent of the median, according to the ministry.

The ministry also expanded compensation for descendants of activists who fought for the country's independence during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

Under the new measures, which will take effect in 2027, descendants of independence activists will be eligible for compensation regardless of when the activists died. Previously, only one descendant was eligible for the subsidies if the independence activist had died before Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, excluding spouses and children.

Meanwhile, Kwon also touted the designation of the central city of Daejeon as the host of the 2029 Invictus Games, saying it would mark a "turning point" in promoting South Korea's capacity to provide medical care and rehabilitation services for veterans.

On Monday, the Invictus Games Foundation selected Daejeon over Aalborg, Denmark, and San Diego, California, to host the 2029 competition, making it the first Asian city to stage the international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel. (Yonhap)