Actor Shin Min-a has been named a brand ambassador for Swiss watchmaker Omega, the company said Thursday. She joins other ambassadors including George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Hyun Bin and Park Bo-gum.

"One of the first meaningful gifts I bought for myself as an adult was a wristwatch. To me, time represents more than simply the passing of moments. It symbolizes responsibility, commitment and the precious experiences we share with the people around us," Shin said in a statement.

Shin, who debuted in 2001 and starred in "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" and "Our Blues," wears an Aqua Terra 30 mm in 18-karat Moonshine Gold from the Seamaster collection, with a diamond-paved bezel and a green sun-brushed dial.