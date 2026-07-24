Girl group aespa released its first EP in Japan, “Kiss N Tell,” on Friday.

The six-track set is fronted by a dance pop title track, the music video for which follows the four members at an amusement park. The members' cute and silly sides feel like an about-face from Aespa's biting second studio album in Korea, “Lemonade.”

Two songs from “Kiss N Tell” were unveiled in advance: “Attitude,” which was also the opening theme song for the animation “Kill Blue;” and “In Halo,” which is part of the soundtrack for the “Gimbap and Onigiri” series.

On Aug. 2, Aespa will join the lineup at Lollapalooza Chicago, marking its debut at the festival on the last day of the four-day event.

Starting Aug. 7, the group will travel to 26 cities for its world tour, “Synk: Complaexity.”