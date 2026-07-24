The collaboration between Le Sserafim, Illit and Katseye reached 100 million streams on Spotify as of Friday, just 41 days after its release.

The single “Iconic By Mistake” sits high on major music charts worldwide: at No. 21 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global, No. 38 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and No. 22 on UK Official Singles Top 100.

The single's music video is closing in on 100 million plays on YouTube, at over 93 million.

Le Sserafim flew to Osaka on Friday for the Japan leg of its tour. During the five-city tour, the group will also make its festival debut at Summer Sonic 2026, with performances in Osaka and Tokyo.

Katseye will release its new single “Animal” on Thursday ahead of its third EP release, and Illit will release second single in Japan, “I Got Your Back,” on Sunday.