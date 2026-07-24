A pension owner has been fined 3 million won ($2,038) after a peacock roaming on the property attacked and injured a 4-year-old guest.

The Chungju Branch of Cheongju District Court on Friday said that it found the 58-year-old owner guilty of occupational negligence that resulted in the child's injury.

The owner kept peacocks, rabbits and parrots at the pension in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, for guests to interact with.

But in August last year, one of the peacocks, which had been allowed to roam freely outdoors, attacked the boy as he was walking toward the pension's barbecue area. He suffered facial injuries that required two weeks of treatment.

While admitting responsibility, the owner claimed that peacocks are generally docile and suggested that the child may have provoked the attack.

The court dismissed the argument, saying animal keepers must be aware that their animals could attack and take necessary precautions, including posting warning signs or keeping them in enclosures when they could pose a potential danger to visitors.

It found that the owner had failed to fulfill his duty to protect guests by taking such measures or assigning additional staff to supervise the animals.