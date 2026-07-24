Director Lee Chang-dong's "Possible Love" has been officially invited to compete for the Golden Lion at this year's prestigious Venice International Film Festival.

Lee's feature was included in the lineup of 20 films nominated for the main competition section at the event scheduled for Sept. 2-12, in an announcement made at a press conference Thursday.

"Possible Love" is Lee's first feature film in eight years following the critically acclaimed "Burning" (2018).

The Netflix film centers on the intertwined lives of two married couples -- a laid-off worker and his wife and an affluent documentary filmmaker and her husband -- and the story that unfolds as they meet.

It features a star-studded cast, including Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong.

The invitation marks the auteur's return to the film festival after 24 years, following the drama romance "Oasis" (2002). The film won the Silver Lion for best director and the FIPRESCI critics award, while lead actress Moon So-ri won the Marcello Mastroianni Award presented to emerging actors.

In 2012, Korean director Kim Ki-duk's crime thriller "Pieta" became the first Korean film to win the Golden Lion. Last year, Park Chan-wook's "No Other Choice" was invited to compete for the top prize for the first time in 13 years. (Yonhap)