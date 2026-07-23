Police said Thursday it raided Andong City Hall as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in the procurement of temporary housing for the region’s wildfire victims.

North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency’s anti-corruption investigators searched the city’s construction department, seizing computers and related documents to examine the allegations.

The investigation comes after several temporary homes provided to Andong wildfire victims were swept away by flood during heavy rain last week. The incident sparked public outrage after authorities confirmed that none of the 641 temporary housing units had been secured with anchor bolts.

Anchor bolts are used to secure a building’s structure to its concrete foundation, providing stability against external forces such as strong winds or flooding.

Police declined to disclose specific details of the search warrant.

From Saturday to Sunday, heavy rain caused a nearby stream to overflow, flooding a temporary housing complex for wildfire victims in Iljik-myeon, Andong, North Gyeongsang Province. Six of the 10 temporary housing units in the complex were reportedly flooded, while another was swept away by the current.