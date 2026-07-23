Putting the disappointment of an early exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup behind him, Son Heung-min scored in consecutive matches after netting his first goal of the MLS season just five days earlier.

Son started against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, recording one goal and one assist to lead LAFC to a 3-1 home victory in Major League Soccer.

The South Korean captain played 72 minutes and was involved in all three LAFC goals, including forcing an own goal by the visitors.

Son had gone scoreless through South Korea‘s World Cup campaign and managed only nine assists in his first 13 MLS appearances this season. He finally broke his scoring drought in the post-World Cup return, sealing a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy in the Los Angeles derby on July 18.

He followed that performance with another goal against Real Salt Lake.

Son now has four goals this season: two in MLS, where he also leads the team with 10 assists, and two goals with seven assists in eight matches in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Since joining MLS last year, Son has dominated Real Salt Lake, totaling four goals and two assists in three meetings. He scored a hat trick in the first matchup and added one goal and two assists in the second, helping LAFC to 4-1 wins in both matches.

LAFC once again cruised past Real Salt Lake with Son leading the way.

The victory extended LAFC's winning streak to three matches. The club remained third in the Western Conference with 30 points (9 wins, 3 draws, 5 losses), while Real Salt Lake, which has played two fewer matches, stayed on 26 points (8-2-5).

Before kickoff, LAFC distributed 22,000 Son Heung-min bobbleheads featuring his signature camera-click celebration to fans attending the match.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed. )