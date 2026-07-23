Lee Kang-in could be on the verge of a transfer, according to a report from a Spanish outlet.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported Wednesday that "the final details of Lee Kang-in's transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Atletico Madrid have been sorted out, and an official announcement is imminent."

Regarding Lee's impending arrival, the outlet said, "After resolving the remaining details with PSG, Lee Kang-in will soon sign the contract that was agreed upon in advance. Atletico hopes to announce him this Thursday."

The report also highlighted that Lee's signing had already been verbally agreed upon weeks ago, but the process was delayed by some details related to his departure from PSG. It added, "Now, truly and finally, he is heading to Madrid, Spain."

According to the report, the transfer fee is worth $41 million, with an additional $6 million in bonuses. The outlet emphasized, "It should be remembered that Lee Kang-in has accepted Atletico's offer, which will see him become the successor to Antoine Griezmann (Orlando City) at least until 2031."

Lee is reportedly in good physical condition and ready to join the squad.

Marca wrote, "There is confidence that Lee will already be able to train under manager Diego Simeone this week." It added that Atletico had taken proactive measures to speed up his arrival, saying, "The club's medical staff traveled to South Korea and conducted his medical examination in Seoul last week in an effort to shorten his integration schedule."

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)