HiteJinro said Thursday it had launched its first global campaign for Jinro featuring BTS member V as the brand's global ambassador, as it steps up efforts to expand the world's bestselling soju brand in overseas markets.

Titled "My Favorite Jinro," the campaign is designed to introduce Jinro's brand identity to consumers worldwide while celebrating the joy of sharing everyday moments over soju.

The campaign kicks off Thursday with the release of its flagship commercial, followed by digital content, consumer events and offline promotions across Korea and overseas.

The commercial showcases V's signature charisma and playful charm in a cinematic storyline. After mistakenly arriving at the wrong party, he brings together guests from two separate gatherings over Jinro, reinforcing the brand's youthful image and its message of connecting people through shared moments.

The video also features subtle references to Jinro's global expansion strategy. Room 306 represents the brand's current overseas lineup of three regular soju products and six flavored varieties, while room 307 symbolizes HiteJinro's plan to expand its flavored soju portfolio to seven or more products.

The campaign debuts Jinro's new global tagline, "Fill the Moment," reflecting the brand's philosophy of enriching meaningful moments shared with family and friends through warmth and enjoyment.

"This campaign marks our first global campaign with V as Jinro's global ambassador, bringing the brand closer to consumers around the world," said Hwang Jung-ho, executive vice president and head of HiteJinro's overseas business division.

"We will continue expanding our presence in mainstream overseas liquor markets and strengthen Jinro's competitiveness as a leading global soju brand," he added.