A male gynecologist on Jeju Island has come under fire after multiple women accused him online of making insulting remarks during consultations, according to local media reports Thursday.

One woman recounted her experience in a webcomic, saying the doctor asked whether she was married, where she lived and when she planned to have a baby while she was sitting in a gynecological examination chair during a recent visit.

The doctor then asked why she had not yet had a baby and what method of contraception she used. When she answered, the doctor laughed and told her she would “slip up soon enough.”

The woman said she had been a patient at the clinic for years and had always found her regular doctor “kind and attentive.” But when he was away that day, she was seen by the gynecologist in question instead.

The woman told Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday that she received direct messages from other women who said they had had similar encounters with the doctor.

In one of the messages, a woman said that during a prenatal ultrasound, the doctor told her that her baby had short legs. When she replied that both she and her husband were tall, he asked, “Are you sure he’s the father?”

Similar accounts soon followed.

Another woman said she had also been subjected to offensive remarks by the doctor, while a third woman said she still visits the hospital but now requests a female doctor.