CCTV footage shows suspect trailing two middle school girls, watermelon in hand, despite their repeated refusals

A Pakistani man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to lure two middle school girls into his car by offering them watermelon, police said Thursday.

According to the Gyeonggi Gwangju Police Station, the man stopped the girls as they were walking along a street at around 9:30 p.m. Monday and repeatedly urged them to get into his car to eat watermelon with him.

Once they managed to get away, the girls immediately reported the incident to police, who arrested the man at the scene. The girls told police the watermelon had a strange smell and small holes resembling needle punctures.

Police said nearby surveillance camera footage showed the man persistently following the girls for dozens of meters even after they repeatedly refused to get into his car, prompting investigators to seek an arrest warrant on charges of attempted child abduction.

Following a hearing Wednesday afternoon, the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court issued a detention warrant for the man, citing a risk of flight and evidence tampering.

Police said they will further investigate how the man obtained the watermelon and what motivated him to approach the girls.