Six luxury houses supplied custom stage looks for BTS at the Paris leg of the group's "Arirang" world tour, held Friday and Saturday at Stade de France, each dressing the member who serves as its global ambassador.

Jimin wore an ivory Dior cardigan with elongated sleeves and fringed hems, designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson. His other Dior Men Summer 2027 pieces included an embroidered long jacket with an 18th-century princely silhouette.

Gucci dressed Jin in a blue washed denim biker jacket covered in crystals, matching denim pants and a white T-shirt with GG detailing. For a second look, he paired a distressed shirt embellished with black micro sequins with black washed denim finished with fringe and crystal strass.

Also wearing Gucci, RM sported a black leather bomber jacket with epaulets, a black silk jersey hoodie and black leather cargo pants with gloves. He later switched to a green plaid cotton shirt, a white crystal tank top and brown pants, adding Gucci jewelry.

Celine built V's wardrobe around a lambskin jacket with gold embroidery and studded pants, along with leopard- and zebra-print velvet studded jackets and embroidered denim. The house said the pieces reflect its French tailoring codes and atelier craftsmanship.

Louis Vuitton ambassador J-Hope wore custom designs by Pharrell Williams, the house's men's creative director. The standout was a champagne varsity jacket embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Balenciaga created a full series of custom looks for Jungkook, covering his outfit changes across both nights.

Givenchy dressed Suga in custom pieces designed by creative director Sarah Burton.