Singer behind viral hit 'Drowning' joins Lee Byung-hun, Go Youn-jung and Lee Do-hyun in upcoming martial arts epic

Woodz is picking up a bow and arrow for his next screen outing.

Production company Hive Media Corp said Thursday that the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn, has joined the cast of "Nambeol," a hard-boiled martial arts actioner set in the early years of the Joseon era.

The film follows nine warriors of varying ranks and abilities who sail to Tsushima, a Japanese island off Korea's southeastern coast, to rescue Korean captives taken by pirates. Woodz will play a sharpshooting archer who signs on for the dangerous expedition to provide for his family.

The 29-year-old joins a marquee lineup led by Lee Byung-hun, Go Youn-jung and Lee Do-hyun.

"Nambeol" will be Woodz's second film role. He made his acting debut in February with "Slide Strum Mute," a 59-minute mystery released in theaters as a companion piece to his album "Archive. 1."

Woodz debuted in 2014 as a member of the boy band Uniq and competed on Mnet's 2019 audition show "Produce X 101."

His song "Drowning" shot up the charts more than a year after its release when a performance during his military service went viral. He has since emerged as one of K-pop's most prominent solo artists.

"Nambeol" is slated to begin principal photography in the second half of the year.