Korean president to meet CEOs of Nvidia, OpenAI, Anthropic and Broadcom in San Francisco

President Lee Jae Myung will meet four titans of the US artificial intelligence industry and convene an AI summit in San Francisco, seeking investment and partnerships to turn South Korea’s three flagship megaprojects into tangible results.

Lee will hold separate meetings Friday with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan, presidential policy chief Kim Yong-beom said at a press briefing Wednesday.

“President Lee aims to underscore Korea’s commitment to full-scale AI investment and global cooperation through meetings with the CEOs of global big-tech companies engaged in a wide range of partnerships with Korean businesses,” Kim said. “He will also seek tangible outcomes, including investment and partnerships, from companies at the heart of the global AI supply chain.”

The four companies span much of the AI value chain. Nvidia leads the market for graphics processing units that power AI data centers and is a major player in physical AI, while Broadcom designs custom AI chips and networking technology. OpenAI and Anthropic are among the world’s leading developers of frontier AI models and commercial generative-AI services.

Later Friday, Lee will attend an AI summit in San Francisco alongside the four US tech CEOs and leading Korean business figures, including Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and Naver founder and chair Lee Hae-jin.

“The summit is designed to connect Korea’s recently announced large-scale investments in AI and advanced industries with global technology and investment partners, turning the three megaprojects into action and producing tangible results,” Kim said.

“By bringing together Korea’s leading conglomerates driving AI innovation and global big-tech companies, the summit will mark the starting point for expanding and translating the vision of Korea’s three megaprojects into concrete action on a global scale,” Kim added.

On June 29, the Lee administration unveiled three nationwide megaprojects spanning semiconductors, AI data centers and physical AI, anchored by massive investments from chip giants Samsung and SK.

At the AI summit, Korean and global technology companies are also expected to sign memorandums of understanding and other agreements, though Kim did not disclose the details.

According to Kim, Lee will unveil a “San Francisco AI Declaration” outlining the ambition to make South Korea an indispensable player in the global AI ecosystem and presenting a vision for international cooperation.

During the session, AI leaders from Korea and the US will present their companies’ innovation strategies and investment plans and discuss concrete areas of cooperation to advance AI development.

Lee will then host a dinner bringing together Korean business leaders and global tech executives to deepen ties in a more informal setting.

“Through this series of engagements, President Lee will highlight Korea’s position as an indispensable player in the global AI ecosystem and demonstrate its commitment to AI cooperation with global big-tech companies,” Kim said.

Lee will broaden his outreach beyond established technology companies Saturday by meeting six leading venture capital firms in Silicon Valley, the global center of innovation and home to one of the world’s most dynamic startup ecosystems: Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates.

Lee will attend the signing of memorandums of understanding between South Korea’s National Pension Service and the venture capital firms before joining a roundtable on cooperation between the Korean and US venture ecosystems.

“We expect the meetings with leading global venture capital firms to draw greater international investor interest in Korea’s venture ecosystem and expand opportunities for promising Korean startups to secure overseas funding, laying the groundwork for them to grow into global technology companies,” Kim added.

Lee will then travel to Brazil, Chile and Argentina from July 26 to Aug. 1 for summit meetings with their leaders.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said the tour was expected to expand trade and investment, open new markets in three of South America’s leading economies and establish economic security partnerships with the resource-rich countries.