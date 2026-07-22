Standard Chartered Bank Korea said Wednesday it has opened its second Priority Private Center in Dogok-dong, southern Seoul, as part of efforts to strengthen its wealth management business for high-net-worth clients.

The Dogok Priority Private Center, which serves clients with deposits of at least 1 billion won, follows the opening of the lender's first such center in Apgujeong in November last year. The bank said the center is based on Standard Chartered's global private banking model and is designed to expand its presence in affluent areas.

The new center has six relationship managers, each with more than 10 years of wealth management experience on average, supported by investment and foreign exchange specialists.

They will offer tailored portfolio consulting based on Standard Chartered's Global House View, as well as inheritance and succession planning and global lifestyle services.

The center also includes six private consultation rooms, a lounge for private seminars and safe deposit box facilities. It will provide food and beverage services through a professional barista and display works by various artists.

"I am pleased to open our second Priority Private Center in Dogok, an area with a high concentration of affluent individuals in Korea," said Joseph Cho, head of wealth and retail banking at SC Bank Korea. "We will provide differentiated wealth experiences as a trusted partner for our affluent clients based on our leading global investment strategy."

SC Bank Korea also plans to open wealth management centers in Jongno in October and Yeouido in November.