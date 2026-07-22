YG Entertainment is launching a global audition tour for the first time in two years, seeking aspiring performers who could become the agency’s next generation of artists.

The company announced Wednesday that its 2026 YG Global Audition will run from July through December.

The global audition kicked off in Beijing on Sunday. It will continue in Chengdu, China, on Saturday, Shanghai on Aug. 1 and Shenzhen and Tokyo on Aug. 9, before moving to Osaka, Japan, on Sept. 20.

The tour will then expand into the US in October, followed by Taiwan and Hong Kong. Additional auditions will be held in Thailand and Canada in November and Australia and New Zealand in December.

Applicants of any nationality born between 2008 and 2015 are eligible to participate. Candidates may audition in one primary category — singing, rap, dance or visual. Unlike past auditions held by YG, special categories such as acting have also been added.

Registration procedures will vary by city, with some locations offering advance registration while others accept on-site applications. Further details, including venues and schedules, will be announced through YG’s audition website and official social media channels. Applicants will also be able to preregister through QR codes provided on promotional posters for the audition program.

Earlier this year, the company held its domestic audition, 2026 YG Special Audition: Go! Debut, in January and February. The auditions drew attention after YG announced that executive producer Yang Hyun-suk would personally oversee the selection process.

YG Entertainment is home to artists including Big Bang, 2NE1, Winner, iKON, Blackpink, Treasure and Babymonster. In April, Yang announced through a video message released by the company that YG plans to debut a new five-member boy group in September.