The Seoul Global Center is accepting applications for an introductory course on South Korea’s intellectual property system for foreign residents interested in starting a business.

The two-day course will be held Aug. 25-26 and consist of six sessions covering how inventions are developed, how ideas are turned into patent applications and how intellectual property rights can be protected.

The program will take place at the Seoul Global Center in Jongno-gu, central Seoul. Classes will run for about seven and a half hours each day, beginning at 10 a.m., and will be conducted in English.

The course is offered under the Overall Assistance for Start-up Immigration System, a government program jointly operated by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups to attract foreign entrepreneurial talent to South Korea.

Applications are open through Aug. 10 and must be submitted online.

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