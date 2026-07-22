English soccer referee Anthony Taylor, who sent off former South Korea national team head coach Paulo Bento during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has announced his retirement.

In a statement released Monday, Taylor said, "It has been a huge privilege to referee at the elite level, but the pressure was intense and I was constantly under scrutiny. Now is the time to step away."

His final match was the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash between Spain and Portugal on July 7, which was his 831st game as a referee.

A former prison officer, Taylor began his professional refereeing career in 2006 and was promoted to the Premier League in 2010, where he officiated 432 matches. As a FIFA international referee, he handled 163 international games over 14 years, including the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

He drew praise at Euro 2020 for his quick response when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during a match against Finland.

Taylor is also remembered in South Korea for his controversial handling of the 2022 World Cup group match between South Korea and Ghana. After South Korea lost 3-2, he sent off Bento for protesting his decision to end the match without allowing a late corner kick.

In the Premier League, Taylor also controversially dismissed Son Heung-min during Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Chelsea in December 2019.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)