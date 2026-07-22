The Seoul Global Center is accepting applications for a free career support program designed to help international residents find jobs in South Korea.

The two-day program, titled “Seoul Global Career Survival,” will be held Aug. 22-23 at the center in Jongno-gu, central Seoul. Up to 30 international residents seeking employment in Korea will be selected.

Participants will receive career mentoring from professionals in their desired fields, feedback on resumes and portfolios, elevator-pitch training and mock interview practice. The program will also offer networking opportunities and potential job matching with participating companies.

Outstanding participants will receive a letter of recommendation from the Seoul Global Center.

Applications are open through Aug. 9. Applicants will be assessed based on their motivation, Korean-language proficiency and whether they live in Seoul. Priority will be given to holders of D-10 job-seeking visas.

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