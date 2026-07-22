Korean botulinum toxin producer eyes 9 percent market share in debut year

Hugel has officially launched its botulinum toxin brand Letybo in India, seeking to establish an early foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing aesthetics markets.

The Korean medical aesthetics company said Wednesday that it introduced Letybo during the Global Aesthetics Summit held July 19-21 in Goa, marking the product's official commercial debut in India.

At the conference, Hugel partnered with local distributor Aakaar Medical to raise brand awareness and strengthen relationships with key opinion leaders. Benjamin Chan, an Australian aesthetic physician, presented clinical data highlighting Letybo's narrow diffusion profile that enables more predictable treatment outcomes.

According to Hugel, it aims to secure a 9 percent share of India's aesthetics market this year, banking on rising demand for cosmetic procedures driven by the country's expanding middle class and growing interest in Korean beauty products.

India, home to roughly 1.5 billion people, is regarded as a high-potential market; the country's botulinum toxin treatment penetration remains relatively low despite robust long-term growth prospects for aesthetic medicine.

Hugel plans to continue its market entry campaign through the end of the week with a series of launch events and hands-on workshops alongside its Indian partner. The company said it also intends to expand academic collaborations with local physicians to reinforce its presence in the country.

The India launch is an important pillar of Hugel's broader strategy to strengthen Letybo's footprint across the Asia-Pacific region while accelerating global expansion.

"India is a market with strong interest and preference in 'K-aesthetics,'" said Chang Doo-hyun, CEO of Hugel.

"Leveraging our position as South Korea's leading botulinum toxin brand for the past decade, we will actively expand our marketing efforts and secure a new engine for global growth by leading the development of the Indian aesthetics market."