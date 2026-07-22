Hyundai Steel said Wednesday it hosted a Customers Day event during the World Rally Championship Greece Rally, inviting key European customers to showcase its automotive steel technologies and strengthen business partnerships.

The company used the event to highlight its readiness for the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and revised steel tariff-rate quota regulations, both of which took effect this month.

Amid growing global trade uncertainty, Hyundai Steel said it will prioritize supplies for key customers to ensure stable deliveries of automotive steel products.

The company also introduced its carbon emissions data management system, designed to help customers comply with the EU's CBAM by providing verified emissions data required by global automakers. Hyundai Steel said the system received positive feedback from participants.

In addition, Hyundai Steel promoted its low-carbon steel production system based on what it describes as the world's first integrated electric arc furnace-blast furnace process.

The company also showcased its third-generation automotive steel and other high-value products, reaffirming its strategy to expand its presence in the European market.

"The event demonstrated Hyundai Steel's technological competitiveness and proactive response to evolving trade regulations while strengthening relationships with key global customers," a company official said. "We will continue expanding customer engagement across major overseas markets."