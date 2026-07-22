Chile has approved BTS’ scheduled concerts at Santiago’s Estadio Nacional after the concert promoter revised production plans to address concerns of potential damage to the venue’s playing field.

According to Chile’s Ministry of Sports, the National Sports Institute approved a revision submitted by local promoter DG Medios on Tuesday.

The revised proposal incorporates technical modifications designed to protect the stadium’s sports infrastructure. Authorities therefore concluded that the concerts could proceed as scheduled on Oct. 14, 16 and 17.

The ministry said the revised plans would reduce the impact on the pitch by preventing heavy machinery from traveling across the grass during construction of the 360-degree stage setup. Instead, cranes will operate from the athletics track, and a protective covering equipped with ventilation technology will be installed so the grass is ventilated throughout the production.

Authorities added that the revised proposal was accompanied by an engineering study and was expected to shorten the field’s recovery time compared with the original plan.

The ministry said it had also informed Club Universidad de Chile, the Chilean Football Federation, the National Association of Professional Football and Club Atletico Santiago to coordinate upcoming sporting and cultural events at the stadium.

The approval reverses an earlier decision by the National Sports Institute, which had declined to authorize use of Estadio Nacional over concerns that the production could damage the playing surface and affect the venue’s sports facilities.

The earlier decision drew strong backlash from BTS fans, known collectively as Army, with supporters holding demonstrations urging authorities to reconsider.

In a separate official statement, DG Medios thanked the Ministry of Sports, the National Sports Institute and officials at Estadio Nacional for working together to find a solution that would allow the concerts to proceed at the originally planned venue.

“We remain committed to delivering a first-class experience for BTS and their fans while producing the shows responsibly and complying with all technical requirements established by the authorities to protect Estadio Nacional’s infrastructure,” the promoter said.

The Chile concerts are part of the group’s ongoing world tour, “Arirang,” which launched in April after the group released its fifth LP of the same name on March 21. The Santiago concerts will mark BTS’ first performances in Chile since the “Wings” tour in March 2017, with the group becoming the first Korean act to stage a standalone concert at Estadio Nacional.

The Latin American leg, which begins in October after BTS wraps up its North American tour, also includes stops in Bogota, Lima, Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo.