Hundreds of BTS fans gathered in Chile on Sunday to protest the Chilean government's decision to halt the group's three scheduled "Arirang" world tour concerts in October.

BTS' fandom, Army, demonstrated on the streets of Santiago, Chile, on Sunday, wearing purple outfits, waving purple balloons and holding picket signs. The protesters opposed the government's decision to cancel three concerts that were scheduled for October as a part of the group's "Arirang" world tour.

BTS was scheduled to perform in Santiago's Estadio Nacional from Oct. 14 to 17 in front of over 48,000 fans. The date on Oct. 14 was added after tickets for the 16th and 17th shows sold out fast in April.

Army marched towards the La Moneda presidential palace while singing BTS' songs and holding picket signs that said "BTS to the National Stadium."

Sports Minister Natalia Duco said the decision does not mean the concerts will be canceled permanently. However, there is currently no alternative venue capable of accommodating an audience of that size in Santiago or in nearby cities such as Vina del Mar and Concepcion.

The Chilean government has cited technical reasons for the cancellation. The country's National Sports Institute, which is responsible for signing off on the usage of Estadio Nacional in Santiago, said the group's planned 360-degree stage setup would place a load of about 600 tons on the field and potentially damage the playing surface, which would affect upcoming sports events at the venue.

The government has also taken issue with the concert organizer DG Medios for selling tickets before securing approval to use the Estadio Nacional.