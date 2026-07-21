Prosecutors on Monday sought a one-year prison term for the owner of a two-Michelin-starred restaurant accused of serving ants that are not approved for use as food ingredients in South Korea.

The owner, whose identity has been withheld, is accused of violating the Food Sanitation Act. Prosecutors also sought a fine of 20 million won ($13,525) for the restaurant’s operating company.

The owner and the company were indicted for allegedly importing dried ant products from the US and Thailand and using them as garnishes on dishes served at the restaurant for about four years beginning in 2021.

Under the country's food safety regulations, ants are not among the 10 insect species approved for human consumption and can't be used as a food ingredient.

Prosecutors said the restaurant served ant-topped sorbet more than 12,200 times, generating approximately 120 million won in revenue. Officials estimated that around 49,000 ants were used.

While the owner admitted to the charges, he disputed the prosecution's estimate, claiming only about 60 percent of the restaurant's diners opted to try the ants, while prosecutors assumed they had been served to every customer.

The owner also argued that the ants were used in only one small part of the restaurant’s 15-course menu, noting that restaurants in countries such as Denmark, the UK and Australia also use ants as ingredients.

The court is set to hand down its ruling on Sept. 2.