A massive fire at a Coupang logistics center in Incheon was brought under control at around 8 p.m. Monday, about 61 hours after it broke out Saturday morning.

Incheon Fire Headquarters said the blaze at Coupang's No. 32 logistics center in Seoknam-dong, Seohae-gu, had been contained. The fire began at 6:54 a.m. Saturday on the sixth floor of the eight-story facility, which has a total floor area of about 299,000 square meters, before spreading to the seventh floor.

Firefighters struggled to contain the blaze because of the large amount of combustible material stored within, as well as the building's complex structure. A key concern was preventing the fire from reaching the fifth floor, where lithium batteries equivalent to those for 20 electric vehicles were stored.

No casualties were reported. Employees evacuated the facility safely after the fire broke out, while nearby residents were moved to a temporary shelter amid concerns the building could collapse.

Fire authorities issued Level 1 and Level 2 emergency response alerts in succession shortly after the blaze began, before activating a national mobilization order that brought in personnel and equipment from eight cities and provinces.

As the operation dragged on and concerns over a possible collapse mounted, alarms were installed at three points in the building to protect emergency crews. A total of 812 personnel, including firefighters, and 231 vehicles and other pieces of equipment were deployed Monday, bringing the main blaze under control after three days of firefighting.