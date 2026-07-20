Rep. Jung Chung-rae, a candidate to lead the Democratic Party of Korea, on Monday said that he was being subjected to a "three-against-one gang assault" in the party leadership race, but that party members are showing their support through election contributions.

Jung wrote on Facebook on Monday suggesting that rivals are joining forces against him and he hopes for an eventual one-on-one fight, appealing to his followers for support.

"Just as one vote is given to one voter, I hope every fight is one-for-one as well," Jung wrote.

"I will protect a Democratic Party true to its values," he added. "Please protect me, party members."

Jung, who has faced criticism of being at odds with the party's mainstream on a number of occasions, is up against former Prime Minister Rep. Kim Min-seok, Rep. Song young-gil and Rep. Ko Min-jung to lead the party at its upcoming national convention on Aug. 17.

His latest appeal came days after disclosing a surge in donations from supporters.

"I asked people to stop after 380 million won came in overnight, but another 60 million won arrived today," Jung wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "The total has reached 440 million won. I'm deeply grateful. It brings me to tears."

Jung's repeated references to "one-on-one" competition come amid recent changes to the Democratic Party's internal election rules.

In February, the party implemented the "one member, one vote" principle for electing the party's leader, supreme council members and heads of the party's regional headquarters. The change gives dues-paying party members voting power equal to that of delegates. Political observers said the move could benefit Jung, who enjoys strong support among dues-paying members.