LG AI Research on Monday launched a global artificial intelligence ethics massive open online course, or MOOC, in partnership with the Korean National Commission for UNESCO, to promote responsible AI development and use worldwide.

The program, unveiled at the Korean National Commission for UNESCO in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, comes two years after the two organizations formed a partnership following the AI Seoul Summit in May 2024.

Designed for AI developers, researchers and policymakers, the course seeks to strengthen AI ethics across the public and private sectors by sharing best practices for responsible AI development and deployment.

Developed with online learning platform Coursera, founded by AI scholar Andrew Ng, the 10-module course is available to learners worldwide.

The curriculum was created with AI ethics experts from leading institutions, including Carnegie Mellon University, Stanford University, the Oxford Internet Institute and the Alan Turing Institute. An international advisory group representing 15 organizations, including Harvard University, New York University and UNESCO's World Commission on the Ethics of Scientific Knowledge and Technology, also contributed.

LG AI Research and the Korean National Commission for UNESCO plan to launch a pilot AI ethics training program for AI developers and researchers later this year before expanding it to five to 10 regional universities across Korea in 2027.

"UNESCO's Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence can realize its value only when it serves as a practical standard in technology development, research, industry and policymaking," said Hong Hyun-ik, secretary-general of the Korean National Commission for UNESCO.

"We hope this global MOOC will help practitioners make responsible decisions and serve as an important step toward putting international AI ethics standards into practice in Korea."