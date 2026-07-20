After years of working toward a spot in the majors, Ko Woo-seok delivered a scoreless outing in his first appearance of the second half for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Ko pitched the eighth inning of Minnesota's 10-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two over a scoreless frame.

The outing lowered Ko's ERA to 3.00 through his first three major league appearances.

Making his first appearance in eight days, Ko opened the inning by walking Justin Dean before getting Michael Conforto to chase a slider for a swinging strikeout. Consecutive singles by Michael Busch and Alex Bregman loaded the bases with one out, but the right-hander escaped the jam by striking out Kevin Alcantara on three pitches and inducing Nico Hoerner to bounce into an inning-ending groundout.

Ko made his MLB debut on July 10 against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one run in one inning, before pitching a scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Angels two days later.

The Cubs cruised to the 10-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Song Sung-mun collected the first three-hit game of his major league career as the San Diego Padres routed the Kansas City Royals 19-2 at Kauffman Stadium in Missouri.

Song entered as a pinch hitter for catcher Luis Campusano with one out and a runner on first in the eighth inning. He singled to center off Beck Way and later scored on Ty France's grand slam.

San Diego broke the game open with five runs in the eighth and six more in the ninth, giving Song three plate appearances despite entering late.

With the Royals using infielder Tyler Tolbert as a pitcher in the ninth, Song doubled to lead off the inning before adding a two-run single later in the frame with the bases loaded, stretching the Padres' lead to 19-2.

Song finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, raising his batting average to .239 (21-for-88).

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)