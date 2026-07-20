Young classical musicians in South Korea will have an opportunity to perform before faculty members from a leading British conservatory during BIEK Global Arts Week 2026 in Seoul later this month.

The event, hosted by British International Education Korea and organized by About Classic Group, will run from July 27 to Aug. 1 at the Rode Arts Center in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul.

Its main program, the RNCM Seoul International Piano Competition 2026, is open to elementary, middle and high school students, as well as university students and adults. Faculty members from the Royal Northern College of Music will judge the competition alongside prominent Korean pianists.

The Manchester-based RNCM placed fifth in the music category of the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject. The competition’s preliminary rounds will take place on July 27 and 28, followed by the finals on July 31.

The grand prize winner, runner-up and first-place winners in each division will perform at the Award Winners Gala Concert on Aug. 1.

The program also includes master classes by RNCM professors Simon Callaghan and Graham Scott on July 29 and 30. The two professors will perform with pianists Yoo Jae-kyung and Kim Yoon-ji at a faculty recital on July 30.

Competition and master class participants who wish to apply to the RNCM will receive priority scheduling for an undergraduate or postgraduate admissions audition on Aug. 1. Successful applicants will receive an admission offer, according to organizers.

BIEK said the event aims to connect talented young musicians in Korea with international educators and provide them with opportunities to pursue further study abroad.

The organization also said it is considering establishing an RNCM campus in Korea, although no detailed plans have been announced.