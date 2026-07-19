The Incheon city government ordered the evacuation of nearby residents Sunday over concerns that a fire-damaged Coupang Corp. logistics center could collapse as firefighters battled for a second straight night to contain a massive blaze that remained uncontained nearly 40 hours after it broke out.

The city said the evacuation order, effective from 11 p.m., covers areas within a 116-meter radius of the logistics center's loading ramp.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the facility at 6:54 a.m. Saturday and remained uncontained as of 8 p.m. Sunday, fire authorities said.

The fire prompted the evacuation of 121 people inside the facility, including logistics workers.

Authorities issued a national firefighting mobilization order, mobilizing personnel and equipment from eight neighboring cities and provinces.

A total of 228 vehicles and 721 firefighters and police officers have been deployed to the scene, while helicopters and ladder trucks sprayed water from the air and ground, but they have so far been unable to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters said poor visibility from thick smoke, along with large quantities of flammable objects stored inside the logistics center, have hampered their efforts.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities deployed two excavators and 18 firefighters to the logistics center's truck ramp to carry out demolition work aimed at venting smoke from the building and creating openings through which water could be directed.

Once the demolition work is complete, authorities will assess whether firefighters can safely enter the building through the newly created openings, officials said.

Fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire once the blaze is extinguished.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke and suffering exhaustion Saturday.

In 2021, a firefighter who went missing while battling the blaze at a Coupang distribution center in Icheon, about 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was found dead about 48 hours later.

Coupang issued a public apology for the fire and pledged full cooperation with authorities in the investigation.

"We sincerely apologize to the residents of Incheon and the people of Korea for causing concern," Coupang said in a statement. "We will prioritize the safety of firefighters above all else, provide full support for firefighting operations at the scene and actively cooperate with the relevant authorities' investigation." (Yonhap)