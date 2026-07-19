Woori Financial Group Chairman Lim Jong-ryong on Sunday urged the group's banking and nonbank affiliates to move faster than competitors and place a stronger focus on customers, as he outlined the group's second-half priorities.

Speaking at Woori Financial's second-half management strategy workshop at the group's headquarters in Hoehyeon-dong, central Seoul, Lim called for closer collaboration across the group to drive its next phase of growth.

"If the second quarter marked the point at which Woori Financial regained its confidence, the second half is the time to build momentum for another leap forward," Lim said.

"In the second half, the holding company, banking and nonbank affiliates must move as one with customers at the center and execute faster than the competition."

The workshop featured presentations from major affiliates on customer growth strategies. Woori Bank outlined plans to broaden its customer base and strengthen cross-selling across the group, while Woori Card presented generation-specific marketing strategies. Woori Insurance detailed measures to deepen group synergies and expand nonfinancial services, and Woori Investment Securities shared customer acquisition plans based on market trends.

To strengthen its nonbank business, Woori said it will enhance the competitiveness of each affiliate's core operations and expand their market presence. Through this, the group aims to diversify earnings and reduce reliance on banking income.

It also identified AI transformation as a key priority. Woori plans to apply AI across operations, sales support, risk management and internal controls while strengthening AI-based cybersecurity and consumer protection.

Woori said it achieved 82.5 percent of its annual productive finance target of 21.8 trillion won ($14.7 billion) in the first half, driven by solid corporate lending. Reflecting the progress, it raised the target for its Future Shared Growth Project, which supports productive and inclusive finance, from 80 trillion won to 90 trillion won to expand support for the real economy.