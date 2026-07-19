Heavy monsoon rains that battered South Korea over the weekend caused flooding, landslides, power outages and evacuations before giving way to scorching temperatures on Sunday.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities had received 837 reports of rain-related damage, including 270 cases of flooded homes and roads and 567 cases requiring emergency safety measures due to landslides and falling rocks, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

A total of 441 people from 338 households were evacuated across 21 cities and counties in six regions, including the North Gyeongsang and Gyeonggi provinces. While 102 people had returned home, 339 remained in temporary shelters or with relatives.

In Gangwon Province, authorities continued searching for a fisher who had gone missing. A separate investigation in Suwon sought to determine whether heavy rain contributed to the drowning of a middle school student. No casualties had yet been officially classified as rain-related.

From Thursday through early Sunday, rainfall totaled as much as 201.4 millimeters in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, 197.5 mm in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, and 171.1 mm in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.

The heaviest damage was reported in North Gyeongsang, where 366 residents were evacuated after rivers overflowed, roads were washed away and temporary housing for wildfire survivors flooded. In Andong, rescuers saved two people trapped inside a camper swept away by fast-moving water. Landslides and falling rocks also blocked roads in Yecheon, Ulleung, and Bonghwa.

Elsewhere, rockfalls forced road closures in Gangwon Province, while a retaining wall collapsed in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, injuring a woman in her 60s. In nearby Pocheon, 95 campers were temporarily stranded after a bridge was submerged.

As the rain moved out Sunday morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration replaced heavy rain warnings with heat wave alerts, issuing a warning for parts of Jeju Island and advisories across much of the southern half of the country.

The relief is expected to be brief. The KMA forecast another round of nationwide rainfall from Wednesday through Thursday, with precipitation likely to continue into Friday in the Seoul metropolitan area and western Gangwon Province.

"With the ground already saturated, people should remain alert for landslides, falling rocks and river flooding, while residents in areas under heat wave advisories should also take precautions against heat-related illnesses," the agency said.

This article was written with the assistance of AI. — Ed.