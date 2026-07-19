President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday called on the ruling Democratic Party of Korea to reconsider its decision to raise candidate registration deposits for its upcoming leadership election, saying the move could undermine equal access to politics.

The remarks came after the Democratic Party raised the registration deposits for candidates running for party chair and Supreme Council seats in its Aug. 17 leadership election, drawing criticism that the higher deposits would make it harder for younger and non-incumbent politicians to run.

The preliminary registration fee for party chair and Supreme Council candidates was increased to 20 million won ($13,443) from 5 million won a year earlier. However, non-incumbent candidates aged 39 or younger are eligible for a 50 percent reduction in the deposit.

In a post on X, Lee recalled former President Roh Moo-hyun's landmark reforms that introduced public financing for elections.

"It is sad when people cannot run for office because of money, but it also creates incentives for corruption," Lee wrote. "Had it not been for former President Roh Moo-hyun's 'money-free elections' reforms, I would never have dreamed of entering politics myself," Lee wrote, referring to reforms that expanded public financing for elections and reduced the role of money in campaigning.

Referring to his tenure as Democratic Party chair, Lee said he had sought to introduce public financing for internal party elections but instead substantially lowered candidate registration deposits after some argued they were still needed to discourage a surplus of candidates.

Lee expressed regret over the sharp increase in registration deposits for the party's upcoming leadership election, saying it would place a heavier burden on younger candidates.

"Incumbent lawmakers at least have salaries and political funds, so the burden will be relatively lighter for them. But for those outside the Assembly, especially young people, it will be much heavier," Lee said.

"The party is not facing financial difficulties, and given the challenges young people face and the need for policy support, I hope it will consider restoring the deposits to their previous levels if possible."

Under the new rules, candidates for party chair and the Supreme Council must pay registration deposits of 100 million won and 50 million won, respectively, including the preliminary registration deposit. Non-incumbent candidates aged 39 or younger remain eligible for a 50 percent reduction.

By comparison, the corresponding deposits in the party's 2024 leadership election, when Lee served as party leader, were 40 million won and 15 million won.

"Some may criticize this as interference in party affairs, but the president, as a member of the party, is allowed to express opinions on the affairs of their party under the current law and the party's rule," Lee said. "I hope there will be no misunderstanding."

Lee went on to say that "the government will also do its utmost to build a country that gives hope to young people."

Lee's remarks came after party chair candidate Rep. Jung Chung-rae wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday that he had raised 380 million won overnight through his campaign fundraising account, reigniting concerns among some critics that South Korea's political system puts non-incumbent young candidates at a significant disadvantage in raising campaign funds.

Lee's remarks also echoed concerns raised by former Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, a candidate in the party leadership race.

Kim has renewed his criticism Sunday, saying the party had increased the deposits without providing an explanation.

Kim said that if the concern was that too many people would run, the party should consider other eligibility requirements instead.

"No matter how I think about it, this is not the right approach. The party must take meaningful action," Kim added.