A 50-centimeter-long crocodile was spotted near a stream in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday, prompting an emergency response to capture the reptile.

Fire authorities received a report at around 11:27 a.m. that a crocodile had been spotted in Soyangcheon in Chang-dong, Yeoju.

Seven firefighters and two emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and the crocodile was captured 30 minutes later, at around 12:06 p.m.

The crocodile measured about 50 centimeters long, though its species has yet to be identified, according to officials.

While it remains a mystery how the crocodile ended up in the stream, authorities suspect it may have been imported as an exotic pet before being abandoned by its owner.

The crocodile will remain in the care of the fire authorities over the weekend before being handed over to the Yeoju city government on Monday.