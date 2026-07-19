BTS is set to perform at the first official halftime show in FIFA World Cup final history, taking the stage during the championship match between Spain and Argentina.

The World Cup final kicks off at 4 a.m. Korea time on Monday, with BTS expected to perform during halftime at around 5 a.m.

The 11-minute show will feature BTS alongside Madonna, Justin Bieber and Shakira in what FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called "the biggest halftime show in the world." The production, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, will also feature Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and a New York chorus. Halftime will be extended to about 30 minutes to accommodate the performance.

The final, to be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is expected to draw more than 80,000 spectators and billions of television viewers worldwide. Before kickoff, Tom Cruise, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Hudson are scheduled to appear in the pregame ceremony. US President Donald Trump is also expected to attend.

The halftime show will also raise funds for an education initiative led by FIFA and the advocacy organization Global Citizen.