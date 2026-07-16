This undated file photo, provided by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd., shows a T-50i trainer jet under operation by the Indonesian Air Force. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This undated file photo, provided by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd., shows a T-50i trainer jet under operation by the Indonesian Air Force. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korean defense firm Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd. said Thursday it has completed the delivery of six additional T-50i advanced trainer jets to Indonesia.

KAI signed a contract to supply T-50i aircraft to the Indonesian Air Force in 2021 and began deliveries in February.

The aircraft manufacturer first inked a deal to supply 16 T-50 trainer jets to Indonesia in 2011, and has now delivered 22 aircraft.

Indonesia was the first overseas customer for the T-50i, the export variant of South Korea's first homegrown supersonic jet trainer.

The Southeast Asian country has acquired 42 South Korean-made aircraft, including 20 KT-1 trainer jets.

The two countries have expanded cooperation in the defense sector, with Indonesia taking part in a joint development project of South Korea's indigenous KF-21 fighter jet.