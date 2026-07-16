Local education authorities and law enforcement are investigating a possible privacy breach concerning a school principal using a teacher's personal information to check her medical records at a hospital.

According to local broadcaster MBN, an elementary school teacher in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, recently received a call from a hospital that someone called to ask about her medical status. She had previously taken sick leave due to foot and shoulder issues.

MBN said the school principal made the inquiry using the teacher's name and date of birth. The principal said it was to find out if the teacher's health issues were severe enough to require rest.

The report has sparked a controversy and accusations that the principal violated the Personal Information Protection Act or the Medical Service Act.

A lawyer for the teachers' association in Gyeonggi Province told MBN that just because a school principal is charged with managing teachers, they do not have the right to call a hospital to ask about their medical records.

Local police and the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education are currently investigating the case to determine if there was a violation of the law.