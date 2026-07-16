A South Korean man in his 20s has been indicted under physical detention for killing his girlfriend during an argument, the prosecution said Thursday.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office said it has pressed murder charges against the suspect for the crime that occurred at the home he shared with the victim in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul, on June 20. The suspect is accused of striking the 20-something-year-old victim with a blunt weapon multiple times.

The suspect, who called 119 emergency services after the crime, claimed he did not intend to kill the victim. The court issued a warrant for his arrest on June 22, labelling him a flight risk.

According to data shared in December by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, 219 people were subject to murder or attempted murder in 2024 by their former or current romantic partners or spouses. Some 75.8 percent of the killers were men, with men aged 61 or above accounting for 34.3 percent.

Ministry officials said that 75 percent of the manslaughter cases were committed by spouses, saying consistent domestic abuse seems to have led to the killing.