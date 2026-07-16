People who report unregistered private academies or illegal tutoring services in South Korea can now receive rewards of up to 2 million won ($1,347), the Education Ministry said Thursday.

The maximum reward for reporting a hagwon operating without registration or notification has increased tenfold from 200,000 won to 2 million won under revised enforcement rules for the law governing private academies and extracurricular tutoring.

Rewards for other violations have also risen. Reports of academies charging fees above their officially registered tuition rates or providing lessons beyond permitted hours can now qualify for payments of up to 1 million won, up from 100,000 won.

The increased rewards only apply to reports submitted on or after Thursday.

The ministry has also simplified the application process. Previously, people who filed reports through the government's illegal private education reporting center had to submit a separate written application to receive the reward.

Since July, users have been able to simultaneously apply for the payment while filing their report.

The reporting platform has also been integrated into the ministry's website and now supports government-wide login services, including simple authentication methods such as Naver and Kakao.

"The revision intends to strengthen public oversight and bar unlawful practices," said Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok.